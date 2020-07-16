Museum of Science and Industry to Reopen Next Month With Free Admission

The Museum of Science and Industry is set to reopen next month, offering free admission for two weeks in celebration.

The museum will open its doors once again on Aug. 1 after months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Free admission will be available through Aug. 14.

The museum remains closed Mondays and Tuesdays, however.

The museum is requiring visitors to get timed admission tickets online "to reduce waiting and increase physical distancing," its website reads.

Face coverings will be required for anyone over the age 2 and can be purchased at the museum if a visitor does not have one. Some exhibits have been modified or will remain closed to limit movement and reduce contact, according to the website.

It's the latest Chicago attraction to announce a reopening plan this summer.

The Art Institute of Chicago announced Wednesday that the iconic museum will reopen to the public on July 30 after previously closing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Free admission will be offered for Illinois residents through Aug. 3, according to the Art Institute.