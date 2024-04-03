As spring break for some Illinois schools continue, a popular Chicago museum said it would be closed Wednesday for "unplanned museum maintenance."

"MSI will be closed Wednesday, April 3 for unplanned museum maintenance," a post on the Museum of Science and Industry's website said Wednesday. "Those that have purchased advance tickets will be refunded or can call (773) 684-1414 to rebook their reservation."

The post added that the museum is expected to reopen Thursday for "normal operating hours."

According to the website, the MSI since Monday was operating under extended, "spring break hours" through Thursday, opening at 9:30 a.m. and closing at 5:30 p.m. The museum's regular operating hours of 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. were expected to resume Monday, April 8, the website said.

April 21, the museum is set to have a free admission day for Illinois residents.

More information on Wednesday's unplanned closure can be found here.