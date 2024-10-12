Murder suspects posed as utility workers to get inside Michigan home: police

Law enforcement in suburban Detroit were searching for two men who pretended to be utility workers, murdered an elderly man and tied up his wife inside their home, authorities said.

Sheriff's deputies on Friday were called to a home in Rochester Hills, an affluent suburb approximately 28 miles north of Detroit, by a 72-year-old woman who reported she had been tied up and her hands were duct taped. The woman reported her husband may have been kidnapped.

Deputies conducted a search of the home and found the husband's body in the home's basement. He was identified as Hussein Murray, 72, a local small business owner, reported to WDIV, the NBC affiliate in Detroit.

The cause of his death wasn't immediately clear, police said, citing the extent of his injuries.

The woman told law enforcement the two suspects came to the house a night prior, claiming there was gas leak, but the couple was not home at the time. When the men arrived at the home on Friday, they were permitted inside and were escorted by her husband to check for a gas leak in the basement, deputies said.

When her husband didn't come upstairs, the woman assumed he had been kidnapped.

It wasn't immediately clear if any items had been taken from the home.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office released a snippet of Ring doorbell camera video showing one suspect, who is heard on camera saying, "We're DTE, we're checking for gas leaks" as he appears to hold a piece of paper and clipboard in the camera's view.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

One suspect was described as thin while the other was referred to as heavy set.

The men were believed to be driving a white pickup truck with orange cones in the truck bed, police said.