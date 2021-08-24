Murder Suspect Dies After Being Shot by Amtrak Police at Chicago's Union Station

A man has died after he was shot during a confrontation with Amtrak police officers at Chicago’s Union Station during rush hour Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, the man, wanted for a homicide warrant in the state of California, has died after he was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital following the shooting.

Amtrak police say that they were notified Tuesday that a man with several pending warrants, including a homicide warrant, was arriving at Chicago’s Union Station in the afternoon.

When they met the suspect on the platform, the man ran from officers, injuring an Amtrak employee in the process. He then pulled out a weapon and opened fire, according to Amtrak police.

One of the Amtrak officers returned fire, striking the suspect.

He was taken to Northwestern, where he was pronounced dead Tuesday evening. The Amtrak employee was taken to an area hospital, but an update on their condition was not immediately available.

An investigation is now underway, with Amtrak and Chicago police coordinating their efforts. Amtrak police officers do wear body cameras, according to officials with the agency.

Amtrak trains were stopped at Union Station for several hours, and resumed service at approximately 6:30 p.m.