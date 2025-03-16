Man charged with killing employer in suburban Crestwood attack

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his employer earlier this month.

According to police in suburban Crestwood, Josif Suclea was charged with first-degree murder in the March 5 death of Dane Koletski, whose body was found inside of ATG Truckload.

According to authorities, police and firefighters were called to the scene on March 5 just after 4 p.m. for reports of a fire on the premises.

After the fire was extinguished, Koletski’s body was found in a second-floor office of the building. An autopsy later revealed that he had been fatally stabbed in the neck, and an arson investigation was launched to look into the fire.

In the meantime, investigators were able to generate leads in the case and zeroed in on Suclea as a suspect, saying that he had worked for Koletski. The suspect was later tracked to a truck stop in Holland, Michigan, and he was taken into custody on March 6.

Suclea was extradited to Illinois this week, and was formally charged with first-degree murder in Cook County court on Saturday, according to authorities.