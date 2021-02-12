Skokie hotel shooting

Murder Charge Filed in Skokie Hotel Shooting

An Evanston man faces a first-degree murder charge in a Jan. 19 shooting death

skokie police department 1
Skokie Police Dept.

 A 24-year-old man was arrested in Milwaukee after he allegedly shot a man during an argument in Skokie hotel room.

Patrick Jenkins, of Evanston, faces a first-degree murder charge in the Jan. 19 shooting death of Dyrek Coleman, according to a statement from Skokie police.

The pair were at the Hampton Inn, at 5201 Old Orchard Road, when an argument between them escalated and Coleman was shot, police said. Coleman, 34, died in the hotel room.

Local

Chicago Public Schools 13 mins ago

Chicago Public Schools to Open COVID-19 Vaccination Sites for Teachers and Staff

Humboldt Park 35 mins ago

Teen Charged in Crime Spree Including Humboldt Park Murder, Ukrainian Village Carjacking

Jenkins was arrested Feb. 1 in Milwaukee by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, police said.

A Cook County judge denied Jenkins bail Thursday.

He was due in court again March 3.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Skokie hotel shootingChicagoskokiehotel shootinghampton inn
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us