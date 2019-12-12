Murder Charge Filed in Slaying of Man Who Moved to Rogers Park to Escape Gun Violence

A Woodlawn man has been charged with murder in a mid-day shooting at the CTA Howard station that killed a 20-year-old man who moved to Rogers Park to escape gun violence.

Keith Gross, 30, was arrested Wednesday in suburban Skokie and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the Dec. 3 shooting, Chicago police said. He is currently being held without bail.

Authorities say Macksantino Webb was inside the Howard CTA Red Line station that afternoon when Gross allegedly approached him and fired shots.

Struck in the neck and chest, Webb went to the train platform, where paramedics tried to revive him. He died later at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston.

Gross was identified as the shooter and arrested Wednesday in the 9300 block of Skokie Boulevard, police said. He was ordered held without bail Thursday.

A different man was arrested in connection to the shooting on Dec. 3 after police said they saw him running nearby, but he was released on bond after prosecutors said the gun he was carrying did not match the caliber used to shoot Webb.

The Chicago Sun-Times profiled Webb in 2016 soon after he and his older brother moved into the Rogers Park home of his great uncle, the Rev. Zollie Webb of Friendship Baptist Church in Evanston, after the two boys witnessed the shooting of their cousin in Englewood.

“How many times do we have to walk behind caskets of young black men before they realize that their deaths are a waste of talent and energy?” Zollie Webb wrote on Facebook about his nephew’s death.