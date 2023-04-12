Mundelein High School Postpones 3 Varsity Baseball Games Amid Investigation Into Student Conduct Violations

Mundelein High School has announced that three varsity baseball games have been postponed following a report alleging violations of the school's student and athletic code of conduct.

School officials said the postponed games will be rescheduled to a later date.

A statement from Dr. Alexandria Rios Taylor, the principal of Mundelein High School, said the school was alerted to potential conduct violations on April 7, triggering an investigation from District 120.

"Should the report be founded, school-based and athletic consequences will be applied as outlined in the student handbook. Student safety is always our top priority. The expectation in all of our educational and extracurricular programs is that everyone treats each other with respect and dignity. At this time, the investigation is still active and ongoing. As such, we are not able to comment further at this time," Taylor said.

Mundelein High School competes in the North Suburban Conference, with Warren Township, Libertyville, Lake Forest and Lake Zurich among the rival high schools in their conference.