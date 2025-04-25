Chicago Traffic

Multivehicle crash leaves several people injured in LaGrange, authorities say

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A multi-vehicle crash left at least five people injured, one of them critically, in suburban LaGrange Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash happened at the intersection of 47th Street and Willow Spring Road. Police urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes as the intersection would be "closed for an extended period of time."

Police later confirmed five people were injured in the crash, one critically and another in traumatic arrest. The three others were taken to area hospitals in good condition.

A sign outside of a business located on the northeast corner of the intersection was also damaged, police said.

Details on what caused the crash weren't immediately released.

Footage from NBC's Sky 5 helicopter showed multiple cars heavily damaged at the scene.

Check back for more on this developing story.

