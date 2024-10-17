Near North Side

Multiple windows of Trump Tower Chicago damaged by vandal: police

By NBC Chicago Staff

This Nov. 16, 2019, photo shows a night view of Trump Tower in Chicago. Chicago police said two girlfriends of R. Kelly fought Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2019, inside the embattled singer’s Trump Tower condominium, resulting in one of the women being taken to a nearby hospital.
Joaquin Gomez Sastre/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Multiple windows of Trump International Hotel & Tower were damaged by a vandal throwing rocks Thursday evening, according to Chicago police.

Police said an on-scene witness told officers that an unknown man threw rocks at about 4:45 p.m. towards the riverfront skyscraper in the 400 block of North Wabash Avenue, damaging six different windows of the building.

According to authorities, the vandal then fled the scene northbound on Rush Street.

No one is in custody in connection to the incident and the vandalism is under investigation by Area Three detectives.

No further information was available.

