Multiple cases of pertussis, more commonly known as whooping cough, have been reported at a Chicago high school, officials say.

According to a statement from Chicago Public Schools, at least five whooping cough cases have been reported at Lane Tech, located in the Roscoe Village neighborhood on the city’s North Side.

School officials say a letter was sent to parents after the cases were diagnosed, and the Chicago Department of Public Health is aiding CPS in monitoring the situation, according to a statement.

The cases at Lane Tech echo a trend emerging nationally, where cases are being reported at significantly higher rates in recent weeks. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been more than 23,000 cases of whooping cough reported in the U.S. this year, nearly five times the total number of cases reported in the same time frame between 2023 and 2024.

The CDC says part of the reason for the uptick is more lax observance of mitigation measures like masking, which became more used during the pandemic but are now slowly fading.

Symptoms of whooping cough are typically mild early on, and include congestion, runny nose, watery eyes, fever and a cough. Once the illness progresses, symptoms worsen, with thick mucus accumulating inside airways and causing uncontrollable coughing, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Coughing attacks can cause vomiting, red face, and extreme fatigue.

Infants younger than 12 months of age who haven’t been vaccinated or those who haven’t received the vaccine are most at-risk for severe complications.

Teens and adults typically recover from whooping cough with no lasting effects, but when complications occur, they typically include side effects from strenuous coughing, including bruised or cracked ribs, abdominal hernias or broken blood vessels in the eyes.