Multiple victims shot in Oak Forest, police say

Oak Forest police are investigating after multiple people were shot Sunday evening.

According to officials, officers were called to a residence in the 5500 block of Babette Court on Sunday evening.

Officials confirmed that multiple victims suffered gunshot wounds during an incident at the residence. There was no immediate update on the conditions of those victims.

A person of interest has been taken into custody, according to police, who called the attack a “domestic shooting.”

There is no ongoing threat to the public at this time, and an investigation remains underway.