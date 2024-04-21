Oak Forest

Multiple victims shot in Oak Forest, police say

Officers remained on scene Sunday, with no ongoing threat to the public

A generic close-up image of sirens on a police cruiser.
NBC 7

Oak Forest police are investigating after multiple people were shot Sunday evening.

According to officials, officers were called to a residence in the 5500 block of Babette Court on Sunday evening.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather for free 24/7

Officials confirmed that multiple victims suffered gunshot wounds during an incident at the residence. There was no immediate update on the conditions of those victims.

A person of interest has been taken into custody, according to police, who called the attack a “domestic shooting.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

There is no ongoing threat to the public at this time, and an investigation remains underway.

This article tagged under:

Oak Forest
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us