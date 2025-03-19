Multiple vehicles damaged in North Austin Tuesday

Multiple vehicles and one home were damaged Tuesday afternoon in the North Austin neighborhood in Chicago, police say.

The incidents happened near Potomac Avenue and Laramie Avenue at approximately 1:26 p.m. by an unknown offender, according to police.

Tamara Ferrel said she heard a noise like somebody smashed something, and then a car alarm went off.

Now Ferrel and her cousin, Jabbar Emery, are footing the $300 bill for this brazen and random act of vandalism by a man now wanted by police.

In all, about a dozen cars and a home were hit. That home is now boarded up.

"As I'm looking at him, he hit another truck so then we turn around to go to the car and looked like the window of the car was smashed in and the side window was broke in," Ferrel said.

Police believe one man is responsible for the damage.

For Tamara, the destruction to her sedan cost her more than just a mechanic bill. She had to take the day off of work and will now have to help her aunt get her car fixed.

“Shame on you, shame on you for doing this there’s a lot of senior citizen cars he messed up and my aunty is 85 years old and she’s on a fixed income that’s really messed up for her," Ferrel said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Police continue to search for the person responsible. Area detectives ask anyone with information to give them a call.