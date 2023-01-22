Multiple Suspects in Custody After Vehicles Stolen From Suburban Barrington Dealership

Police in suburban Barrington have taken multiple suspects into custody after several vehicles were stolen from a car dealership, with one suspect still at-large.

According to authorities, the theft occurred at Motor Werks, located at the intersection of Dundee Road and Barrington Road, this weekend.

“Several vehicles” were stolen from the location, according to authorities, but the exact number of vehicles, as well as the makes and models, were unknown.

Multiple suspects were taken into custody in connection with the theft, with one suspect still at-large as of Monday afternoon.

Police issued a community alert after the incident, and are asking residents who observe anything suspicious to call 911 immediately.