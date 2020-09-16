Multiple Streets Closed, Eisenhower Exit Ramps Blocked Due to Mexican Independence Day Celebrations

Multiple downtown streets are closed Wednesday night due to ongoing celebrations of Mexican Independence Day, according to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

According to information from OEMC, multiple street closures are in effect near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive as a result of large caravans of holiday revelers, with motorists encouraged to seek alternate routes as a result.

Other streets are also closed on a rolling basis, although as of 9:30 p.m. Lake Shore Drive remains open, but traffic is gradually building on the roadway.

According to Total Traffic, multiple ramps on the Eisenhower Expressway are closed, with traffic backed up between Ashland and the Old Post Office as a result.

The Ohio Street feeder ramp off of the Kennedy Expressway is also closed, but it’s unclear whether that is related to the ongoing celebrations.