Multiple People Shot, Some Fatally, in Chicago's Englewood Neighborhood

Multiple people were shot, some fatally, during an argument inside a home in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood early Tuesday, authorities say.

Chicago police said they responded to a call of multiple people shot after 5:30 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Morgan Street. There was an "argument at a gathering" inside a residence and shots were fired, according to police.

Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said there was at least one fatality but that it was not yet clear exactly how many people had been shot, with police saying only that "multiple victims sustained gunshot wounds."

Chicago fire officials said there were multiple fatalities in the shooting, some pronounced dead at the scene, as well as some who were wounded in the shooting and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital or Advocate Christ Medical Center. The number of people shot or wounded was not immediately clear.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office could not confirm the fatalities and further details were not available.

Police blocked off Morgan Street north of 63rd Street as authorities remain on the scene and continue to investigate.

Check back for updates on this developing story.