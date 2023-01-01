Teen Killed, 3 Others Wounded in Shooting Near Washington Park

One teen was killed and three other teens were injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon near Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood, according to police.

According to a tweet sent at 1:59 p.m. from Chicago Police spokesperson Tom Ahern, the shooting took place in the 300 block of E. 57th Street.

In a press conference Sunday afternoon, police said that all four of the victims were believed to be between the ages of 14 and 17 years old.

Police said the teens were traveling in a stolen vehicle when a perpetrator in another vehicle opened fire and struck all four occupants of the vehicle.

Officials added that the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead, and two of the remaining teens are hospitalized in fair condition. The other injured teen is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said the victims were taken to Comer Children's Hospital and University of Chicago Hospital.