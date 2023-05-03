Multiple People Shot in Parkway Gardens, Officials Say

Chicago police are on the scene after a shooting in the city’s Parkway Gardens neighborhood, authorities say.

According to authorities, “multiple individuals” were shot in the 6400 block of South King Drive on Wednesday evening.

Chicago fire officials say that at least one person, a man in his 20’s, was transported from the scene in critical, but stable, condition.

No other information was immediately available.

We will have further updates on this story as they become available.