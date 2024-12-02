Multiple people shot in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood, fire officials say

Multiple people were shot in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood Monday afternoon, at least two fatally, fire officials confirmed.

The Chicago Fire Department said it was called to the scene of a shooting just after 2 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 59th Street where an estimated five to six people were reported shot.

Details on what happened during the shooting weren't immediately released.

Chicago police confirmed they were called to the scene "for service," but did not release additional information.

According to the fire department, two of those shot were killed. Three others were transported in critical condition and one in stable condition, each to various Chicago hospitals.

Both eastbound and westbound 59th Street were closed between St. Louis Avenue and Homan Avenue due to police activity in the area.

A heavy police presence was visible at the scene.

Check back for more on this developing story.