Multiple People Injured in Glenwood Head-On Crash

Multiple people were transported to hospitals Saturday when a head-on collision occurred between two vehicles in south suburban Glenwood, authorities said.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Glenwood Dyer Road and Minerva Avenue. At least four ambulances were called to the scene, but it wasn't clear how many people were injured.

A crash reconstruction team was called to the scene to determine what exactly led up to the collision.

As of late Saturday afternoon, all injured persons were said to be in stable condition. A portion of Glenwood Dyer Road was closed while police worked on scene but had reopened as of Saturday evening.