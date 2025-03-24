At least three cars parked on a street in Chicago's Palmer Square neighborhood were badly damaged overnight after a shooting led a vehicle to sideswipe multiple others, police said.

About 3:20 a.m., in the 4800 block of West Palmer Avenue, a driver in a black sedan fired shots at an adult man traveling in a white sedan, police said. The driver of the white sedan accelerated his car in an attempt to flee the scene, police said, sideswiping multiple unoccupied parked vehicles in the process.

Photos and videos from the scene show major damage to multiple parked cars on a residential block, with debris and large car parts, including tires, strewn across the street.

No injuries were reported.

According to police, no one was in custody and detectives were investigating.