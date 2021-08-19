Multiple Officers, Teen Transported from Chicago Officer's Funeral Due to Heat: CFD

Multiple officers and a teenager were taken to hospitals due to heat during the funeral for Chicago Police Officer Ella French, fire officials said.

The Chicago Fire Department called for ambulances for five officers and a teenager at the funeral Thursday as temperature highs were expected to rise into the 80s and near 90 degrees with high humidity.

Fire officials said they were taking water into and outside the crowd at the funeral, which drew hundreds of law enforcement officials dressed in full uniform on the hot August day.

Cooling busses were brought to the scene as officials reported "humidity is high with direct sunlight."

The department later thanks Home Depot, which delivered pallets of water to the scene.

Hundreds gathered at the St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel Thursday to pay tribute to French, a 29-year-old shot and killed in the line of duty when a traffic stop turned violent earlier this month.