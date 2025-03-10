Multiple million-dollar Illinois Lottery prizes remain unclaimed

An Illinois Lottery player has less than two weeks remaining to claim a $100,000 prize, one of several high-value prizes left unclaimed.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the ticket was purchased for the March 23, 2024 Powerball drawing, meaning that the winner has less than two weeks to claim the $100,000 prize.

A winner of a prize has one year from the date of a drawing to claim their money, according to the Illinois Lottery’s rules and regulations.

The ticket was purchased at a Huck’s location in Centralia, according to officials.

Several high-value prizes from other games also remain unclaimed, including two tickets purchased in the city of Chicago. According to the Illinois Lottery’s website, a Lucky Day Lotto ticket from the Sept. 8, 2024 drawing purchased at Miska’s Liquor won a prize worth $1.1 million.

A Mega Millions ticket purchased at Tony’s Fresh Market, located in the 4600 block of West Belmont, won a $1 million prize in the Feb. 25 drawing, officials say.

A $1 million Powerball winner was sold at a suburban Melrose Park Jewel-Osco location for the Dec. 21, 2024 drawing, according to the website.

A full list of unclaimed prizes, totaling more than $5 million, can be found here.