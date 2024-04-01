Multiple Maine Township District 207 high school students face possible explusion Monday

The Maine Township High School District 207 school board will consider the expulsion of multiple students for unspecified reasons on Monday.

The school board will discuss the possibility of expelling three students during closed session at its meeting on Monday evening, according to an agenda posted on the district's website. The meeting will take place following a public hearing on e-learning days, which is slated to begin at 6 p.m.

The school district hasn't provided details on what actions led to the possible suspensions or said which schools the students in question attend.

Based in Park Ridge, District 207 operates Maine East and Maine South high schools in Park Ridge and Maine West High School in Des Plaines.