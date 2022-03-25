Multiple Lanes on Interstate 90 Shut Down Near Elk Grove Village Due to Rollover Crash

Multiple lanes of westbound Interstate 90 were closed during the Friday afternoon rush hour following a rollover collision near Elk Grove Village, according to the Total Traffic and Weather Network.

As of 3:15 p.m., three left lanes and one right lane were shut down on the westbound Jane Addams Tollway due to an overturned vehicle.

Overturned vehicle. Three left lanes and one right lane blocked in #JaneAddamsTollway(I-90) on Jane Addams (I-90) WB at Busse Rd, solid traffic back to Touhy Ave #CHITraffic https://t.co/GCesNZoWap — TTWN Chicago (@TotalTrafficCHI) March 25, 2022

Solid traffic backups were reported to Touhy Avenue, the traffic network said.

Traffic camera footage showed several emergency responders tending to the crash. Additional information, including if anyone was injured, wasn't immediately clear Friday afternoon.

Real-time information on travel times and traffic delays can be found here.

Check back for updates on this developing story.