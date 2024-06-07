Multiple lanes closed on southbound I-294 after fatal crash

A fatal crash was reported on southbound I-294 Friday afternoon during the evening rush hour commute, officials confirmed.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred just before mile marker 46, near the highway's Golf Road exit.

One of the four drivers has been pronounced dead, while the drivers of the other three vehicles were taken to local hospitals with injuries. It is unknown if there were any other occupants in any of the vehicles.

Authorities said the crash, which involved four vehicles, occurred just after 3:55 p.m., with Illinois State Police describing the collision as a "rear-end, chain reaction" crash.

The expressway's left three lanes are currently closed, with the right lane remaining open. Delays are expected.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route. There is currently no further information available.