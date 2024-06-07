Chicago Traffic

Multiple lanes closed on southbound I-294 after fatal crash

The crash occurred near the Golf Road exit on southbound I-294

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fatal crash was reported on southbound I-294 Friday afternoon during the evening rush hour commute, officials confirmed.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred just before mile marker 46, near the highway's Golf Road exit.

Watch NBC 5 Chicago news stream free, 24/7, wherever you are

One of the four drivers has been pronounced dead, while the drivers of the other three vehicles were taken to local hospitals with injuries. It is unknown if there were any other occupants in any of the vehicles.

Authorities said the crash, which involved four vehicles, occurred just after 3:55 p.m., with Illinois State Police describing the collision as a "rear-end, chain reaction" crash.

The expressway's left three lanes are currently closed, with the right lane remaining open. Delays are expected.

Health & Wellness

Study determining whether investigational drug can aid those with spinal cord injuries underway

Chicago Marathon

The official runners' training plan for the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route. There is currently no further information available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Traffic
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us