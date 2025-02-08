Dan Ryan Expressway

Multiple lanes closed on southbound Dan Ryan Expressway near 85th Street after crash

By NBC Chicago Staff

Illinois State Police

A multi-vehicle crash on the southbound Dan Ryan Expressway near 85th Street in Chicago has led to multiple lane closures, according to Illinois State Police.

Officials said a three-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:42 p.m. at the above location, though the circumstances surrounding the crash are currently unknown.

The three leftmost lanes have been closed as a result of the crash, and one person has been transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation is underway and there was no further information available.

