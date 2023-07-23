Multiple injuries reported in Kennedy Expressway crash Sunday

Illinois State Police say that two individuals were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on the Kennedy Expressway Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the crash involved at least four vehicles and occurred in the inbound lanes near Western Avenue.

Two individuals were transported to hospitals with serious injuries, including one who was bleeding from their head, police said.

Express lanes were shut down in the area for approximately one hour for crash clean-up and investigation, and have since reopened.

No further information was immediately available.