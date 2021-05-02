Multiple I-94 Ramps Closed Due to Police Activity in Calumet City

The Illinois State Police shut down multiple entrance and exit ramps to Interstate 94 Sunday afternoon as a result of police activity at a nearby mobile home park in Calumet City, authorities said.

As of 4 p.m., the northbound and southbound ramps to Dolton and Sibley avenues were closed. All southbound traffic was being diverted to Dolton Avenue westbound, state police said. Northbound traffic was being diverted to Sibley Avenue eastbound.

The Calumet City Police Department confirmed it was responding to a call of shots fired near 15th and State streets, however additional details weren't immediately released.

Traffic was closed in the area, according to spokesman Sean Howard.

A number of police officers, including an armored vehicle, were seen in the community.

Police haven't confirmed if anyone is danger or if officers are searching for a suspect.

Check back for updates on this developing story.