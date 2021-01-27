Des Plaines

Multiple Fatalities Reported, Streets Blocked as Firefighters Battle Des Plaines Blaze

Multiple fatalities have been reported in a house fire in Des Plaines, with firefighters shutting down roads as they battle the flames.

The blaze sparked around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 700 block of West Oakton, authorities said.

According to early reports, there were five fatalities at the scene, Jennie Vana, the director of media services for the city confirmed. No other information about the victims was released.

Des Plaines police said streets were being blocked off in the area as crews continued to work to put out the flames.

Check back for more on this developing story.

