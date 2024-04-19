Multiple Dolton trustees react to FBI's ‘court-ordered law enforcement activity' near village hall

Numerous questions remained late Friday in Dolton after the FBI descended on the area surrounding village hall for unspecified "court-ordered law enforcement activity."

While what exactly brought federal agents to the south suburb remained unclear, multiple village trustees expressed relief about their presence to NBC Chicago.

"The sun is shing today,and this is a good day for the residents of Dolton," said trustee Tammie Brown.

Brittney Norwood, also a village trustee, said two subpoenas were dispersed. However, additional details regarding the subpoenas, including who they were served to, were unclear.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"For the last three years, myself, the board and residents have been feeling like no one was coming to save us in regards to providing us with the information we need to make decisions regarding our finances with the village," she explained.

Brown said her phone "went ballistic" as she received call after call about the news.

"They said the FBI is at village hall," the trustee said. "I’m like, 'Oh my god, someone has finally answered our cry.'"

An FBI spokesperson only said the agency was "conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in that area today" and that "Department of Justice policy prevents the FBI from commenting on the nature of any investigation that may be occurring. “

Brown, meanwhile, said she is "sure it's connected to what we’ve been talking about lately, how tax dollars are being spent recklessly."

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard and village trustee Andrew Holmes are the focus of a civil lawsuit, in which Holmes is accused of assault and Henyard of retaliation stemming from alleged incidents at an economic development trip to Las Vegas.

The village's administrator, Keith Freeman, has been accused of making several false statements regarding income and fees from a private consulting firm.

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who previously served as a federal prosecutor, has been hired by the village board to lead an investigation into claims of corruption, reckless spending and retaliation.

"When someone locks you out of the system and don’t want you to see what’s going on, there’s a problem," Brown said. "And us being elected officials, that’s part of our job. We are the gatekeepers of the funds that are coming into this village, and we’re not being allowed to see what’s going on with our tax dollars."