Rogers Park

Multiple dogs perish, person injured in Rogers Park fire

A fire roared through a residence in the Rogers Park neighborhood Monday, leaving multiple dogs dead and a person injured.

According to Chicago fire officials, the fire broke out just after 5 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of West Arthur Avenue.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Officials said the fire was quickly brought under control, but not before the residence sustained heavy damage, leading to multiple displacements.

Several dogs were killed in the fire, according to authorities, but an exact number was not immediately available.

One person inside the residence was brought to a nearby hospital, where they were listed in fair condition.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire, and an investigation is underway.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Rogers Park
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us