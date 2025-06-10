A fire roared through a residence in the Rogers Park neighborhood Monday, leaving multiple dogs dead and a person injured.

According to Chicago fire officials, the fire broke out just after 5 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of West Arthur Avenue.

Officials said the fire was quickly brought under control, but not before the residence sustained heavy damage, leading to multiple displacements.

Several dogs were killed in the fire, according to authorities, but an exact number was not immediately available.

One person inside the residence was brought to a nearby hospital, where they were listed in fair condition.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire, and an investigation is underway.