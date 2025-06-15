Humboldt Park

Multiple children hurt in Humboldt Park crash, Chicago police say

The crash involved two vehicles, one of which struck multiple parked vehicles due to the force of the collision

By NBC Chicago Staff

A white and blue Chicago police car is pictured at night, with its blue lights illuminated.
Joe Amigleo/NBC Chicago

A crash involving multiple vehicles in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood left multiple children hurt, including one in critical condition.

According to Chicago police, an SUV was traveling southbound in the 1000 block of North Western Avenue at approximately 10:40 p.m. Saturday when it struck a sedan that was traveling eastbound on Thomas Street.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The force of the impact sent the SUV careening into two nearby parked cars, according to Chicago police.

Three individuals in the SUV suffered injuries, including a 9-year-old girl, who suffered multiple fractures to her head, face and arm, police said. She was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition after the crash.

The 34-year-old driver of the vehicle suffered cuts and bruises, while a 13-year-old girl suffered lacerations to her face. Both were listed in good condition, according to police.

The driver of the sedan did not require hospitalization, but an 11-year-old passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries to her head and was listed in good condition at a local hospital.

The driver of the SUV was issued at least nine citations according to Chicago police, but those citations were not specified in the police narrative of the crash. The driver of the car was also given one citation, police said.

Local

Chicago Police 49 mins ago

New Chicago speed cameras begin issuing warnings Sunday

Protests 14 hours ago

Thousands demonstrate, 1 arrested after ‘No Kings' protest in Chicago

An investigation remains ongoing.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Humboldt Park
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us