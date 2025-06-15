A crash involving multiple vehicles in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood left multiple children hurt, including one in critical condition.

According to Chicago police, an SUV was traveling southbound in the 1000 block of North Western Avenue at approximately 10:40 p.m. Saturday when it struck a sedan that was traveling eastbound on Thomas Street.

The force of the impact sent the SUV careening into two nearby parked cars, according to Chicago police.

Three individuals in the SUV suffered injuries, including a 9-year-old girl, who suffered multiple fractures to her head, face and arm, police said. She was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition after the crash.

The 34-year-old driver of the vehicle suffered cuts and bruises, while a 13-year-old girl suffered lacerations to her face. Both were listed in good condition, according to police.

The driver of the sedan did not require hospitalization, but an 11-year-old passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries to her head and was listed in good condition at a local hospital.

The driver of the SUV was issued at least nine citations according to Chicago police, but those citations were not specified in the police narrative of the crash. The driver of the car was also given one citation, police said.

An investigation remains ongoing.