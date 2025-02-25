Multiple Chicago suburbs to hold Mayoral Primary Elections Tuesday

It's primary Election Day for a number of Chicago suburbs Tuesday.

Early voting for the 2025 consolidated primary election, taking place in multiple communities across the Chicago area, began earlier this month, with several mayoral and other local primaries.

Tuesday's primary election will set the stage for the April 1 consolidated elections, where many communities will vote on key leadership positions

Here's a look at the counties and areas that are voting Tuesday, and some of the races to watch on the ballot in those spots.

Suburban Cook County

One of the most highly anticipated races to watch on Tuesday will be the Democratic primary for mayor in suburban Dolton, where incumbent Mayor Tiffany Henyard is facing off against Trustee Jason House.

Henyard has been embroiled in controversy throughout her term in office, and while she will not be on the ballot to retain her post as Thornton Township supervisor, she is seeking to win a second term in office as Dolton’s mayor.

In addition to the mayoral race there, there will also be a huge primary for village trustee, as seven Democrats will be running for three slots on the ballot in the consolidated election.

In addition to the Dolton races, Lynwood and Cicero will be holding Democratic primaries for their village presidencies. Cicero will host a primary for township president, while Berwyn and Calumet City will each have mayoral primaries on Tuesday.

How to find election results: You can follow election results here.

Aurora

The city of Aurora will host a mayoral primary on Tuesday, with voters in Kane and Will counties casting their ballots.

Incumbent Mayor Richard Irvin is seeking a third term in office, and he will face four challengers as part of a race to determine the top two candidates for the April consolidated election.

Aurora Township residents will also vote in Democratic Party primaries for clerk, highway commissioner and trustee.

How to find election results: If you’re a Will County resident, you can visit this link for election results, while Kane County residents can visit this link.

Waukegan, Bourbonnais and more

Waukegan, Illinois’ 10th-largest city, will hold Democratic primaries for its mayoral job, along with a Democratic primary for treasurer.

Miguel Rivera Sr. will run against Sam Cunningham in the Democratic primary, with the winner advancing to a four-way race in the consolidated election on April 1.

In Kankakee County, the Bourbonnais Citizen Party will hold a primary on Tuesday that will pit incumbent Mayor Paul Schore against Trustee Jeff Keast.

Schore is running for a fifth term as Bourbonnais mayor, but he will face another challenge from Keast. According to the Daily Journal, Keast previously was defeated by Schore in the consolidated elections in 2013 and 2017, but this time, Keast is a member of the Citizen Party.

The winner of the primary will face Bourbonnais Township Park District President Dave Zinnani in the election on April 1.

