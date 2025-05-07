Multiple Chicago steakhouses named to recent list of best in the world

A recent restaurant ranking released by World's 101 Best Steaks took a look at the best steakhouses across the world, with Chicago's rich culinary reputation living up to the global challenge.

The 2025 ranking lists restaurants from every corner of the globe, with three Chicago establishments finding their way onto the list.

The top Chicago representative and ranking as the second highest American restaurant on the list was Asador Bastian, a renowned Basque steakhouse located in the city's River North neighborhood that was ranked the world's 13th-best steakhouse.

The downtown eatery was only behind Cote in New York City when it came to American steakhouses, which ranked at No. 10.

Falling in during the latter half of the list was a Fulton Market favorite, Swift & Sons, which ranked at No. 71 on the World's Best ranking.

The third and final Chicago eatery to make the cut didn't fall in much lower, with the acclaimed Merchandise Mart neighbor Bavette's Steakhouse being ranked at No. 77.

As for the best beef in the world, World's Best recommends taking a trip to South America, with Don Julio Parrilla in Buenos Aires, Argentina being named the best on the planet.

Multiple other American cities were represented on the 2025 ranking, including Los Angeles, Dallas, San Francisco, Austin and Detroit.

The full list can be seen here.