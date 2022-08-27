Multiple Chicago-Area Animal Shelters Waive Adoption Fees For Clear the Shelters 2022

Digging around for a paw-some opportunity to meet some furry friends? Adopt a pet before this year’s NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago Clear the Shelters event wraps up Aug. 31.
The month-long program is the purr-fect opportunity to grow your family, as many shelters are experiencing a summer surge of new pets for various reasons. The influx of numbers can result in euthanizations due to the lack of space in the shelters, so help us save pet lives this summer.
Many shelters participating in the campaign are offering cost-effective ways to adopt by waiving some of their fees. Stick around to see where you can start your search for a new pet.
What is Clear the Shelters?
Clear the Shelters is an annual campaign to save shelter animals across the country. Participating shelters are all waiving adoption fees on Saturday, August 27, and some are waiving fees throughout the month, however, other fees may apply.
How do I adopt a pet in the Chicago area during Clear the Shelters?
To adopt, you must be at least 18 years of age. Be sure you bring your current/valid driver’s license or state ID. If you do not have your current address on your driver’s license or state ID, you will need to bring proof of residency such as a current utility bill or current lease agreement with your correct address.
Clear The Shelters
When is 2022 Clear the Shelters?
• All month long, Aug. 1-Aug. 31
• Adoption fees will be waived in all participating shelters on Saturday, Aug. 27; other fees may apply
• COVID-19 protocols will be observed
• Please check with your local shelter for their hours of operation and adoption procedures
Chicago shelters participating in 2022 Clear the Shelters
4 Paws 4 U 4 Ever
29W150 Roosevelt Road, West Chicago, IL 60185
(630) 293-8772
Animal Care League
1011 Garfield St., Oak Park, IL, 60304
(708) 848-8155
Animal Rescue Foundation of Wheaton, Illinois
531 W. Roosevelt Road, Wheaton, IL, 60189
(630) 200-3828
Azrael’s Place NFP
5633 W 63rd St., Chicago, IL, 60638
(312) 854-9847
Chicago Animal Care and Control
2741 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL, 60608
(312) 728-0423
Chicagoland Animal Rescue NFP
1550 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove, IL, 60515
(630) 426-9271
Feline Fine Cat Rescue
15035 W. Bruce Road, Homer Glen, IL, 60491
(630) 709-6972
Friends of Chicago Animal Care and Control
440 N. Orleans, Chicago, IL, 60654
(312) 203-7950
Heartland Animal Shelter
586 Palwaukee Drive, Wheeling, IL, 60090
(847) 296-6400
Hooved Animal Humane Society
10804 McConnell Road, Woodstock, IL, 60098
(815) 337-5563
Humane Indiana
421 45th St., Munster, IN, 46321
(219) 922-3811 ext. 207
Humane Society of Hobart
2054 E. State Road 130, Hobart, IN, 46342
(219) 942-0103
Kankakee County Animal Control
1270 Stanford Dr., Kankakee, IL, 60901
(815) 937-2949
Kitties For Keeps Rescue
8717 Ridgeland Ave, Oak Lawn, IL, 60453
(708) 887-8337
Lakeshore PAWS
4611 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN, 46385
(219) 510-3119
McHenry Country Animal Control
100 N. Virginia St., Crystal Lake, IL, 60014
(815) 459-6222
Michiana Humane Society
722 Indiana Hwy 212, Michigan City, IN, 46360
(219) 872-4499 ext. 105
Orphans of the Storm
2200 Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods, IL, 60015
(847) 945-0235
PAWS Chicago
1997 N. Clybourn, Chicago, IL, 60614
(773) 687-4715
Paws and Claws Chicago Rescue
1114 Judson Ave., Evanston, IL, 60202
(773) 402-9838
Peoria County Animal Protection Services
2600 NE Perry Ave, Peoria, IL, 61603
(309) 672-2440
Rover Rescue of Illinois
1512 S. Randall Rd, Geneva, IL, 60134
(630) 659-8814
South Suburban Humane Society
PetSmart 4975 Cal Sag Road, Crestwood, IL, 60443
(219) 730-7681
Spay and Stay
3060 N. Lewis Ave., Waukegan, IL, 60087
(224) 875-5667
St. Sophia’s Forgotten Felines
525 W. Roosevelt Road, Wheaton, IL, 60187
(630) 638-9048
The Anti-Cruelty Society
510 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL, 60654
(312) 735-0300
Treasured Friends Animal Rescue
711 US Hwy 41, Schererville, IN, 46375
(219) 743-7322
Tree House Humane Society
7225 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL, 60645
(773) 262-4000
Wags 2 Wishes – Plainfield, IL
23907 W Industrial Dr. N, Plainfield, IL, 60585
(815) 254-3110
Winnebago County Animal Services
4517 N. Main St., Rockford, IL, 61103
(815) 319-4127
Wright Way Rescue
5915 Lincoln Ave., Morton Grove, IL, 60053
(847) 728-5434