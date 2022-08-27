Multiple Chicago-Area Animal Shelters Waive Adoption Fees For Clear the Shelters 2022

Digging around for a paw-some opportunity to meet some furry friends? Adopt a pet before this year’s NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago Clear the Shelters event wraps up Aug. 31.

The month-long program is the purr-fect opportunity to grow your family, as many shelters are experiencing a summer surge of new pets for various reasons. The influx of numbers can result in euthanizations due to the lack of space in the shelters, so help us save pet lives this summer.

Many shelters participating in the campaign are offering cost-effective ways to adopt by waiving some of their fees. Stick around to see where you can start your search for a new pet.

What is Clear the Shelters?

Clear the Shelters is an annual campaign to save shelter animals across the country. Participating shelters are all waiving adoption fees on Saturday, August 27, and some are waiving fees throughout the month, however, other fees may apply.

How do I adopt a pet in the Chicago area during Clear the Shelters?

To adopt, you must be at least 18 years of age. Be sure you bring your current/valid driver’s license or state ID. If you do not have your current address on your driver’s license or state ID, you will need to bring proof of residency such as a current utility bill or current lease agreement with your correct address.

For more information and interesting articles on Clear the Shelters, please visit www.cleartheshelters.com.

When is 2022 Clear the Shelters?

• All month long, Aug. 1-Aug. 31

• Adoption fees will be waived in all participating shelters on Saturday, Aug. 27; other fees may apply

• COVID-19 protocols will be observed

• Please check with your local shelter for their hours of operation and adoption procedures

Chicago shelters participating in 2022 Clear the Shelters

4 Paws 4 U 4 Ever

29W150 Roosevelt Road, West Chicago, IL 60185

(630) 293-8772

Animal Care League

1011 Garfield St., Oak Park, IL, 60304

(708) 848-8155

Animal Rescue Foundation of Wheaton, Illinois

531 W. Roosevelt Road, Wheaton, IL, 60189

(630) 200-3828

Azrael’s Place NFP

5633 W 63rd St., Chicago, IL, 60638

(312) 854-9847

Chicago Animal Care and Control

2741 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL, 60608

(312) 728-0423

Chicagoland Animal Rescue NFP

1550 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove, IL, 60515

(630) 426-9271

Feline Fine Cat Rescue

15035 W. Bruce Road, Homer Glen, IL, 60491

(630) 709-6972

Friends of Chicago Animal Care and Control

440 N. Orleans, Chicago, IL, 60654

(312) 203-7950

Heartland Animal Shelter

586 Palwaukee Drive, Wheeling, IL, 60090

(847) 296-6400

Hooved Animal Humane Society

10804 McConnell Road, Woodstock, IL, 60098

(815) 337-5563

Humane Indiana

421 45th St., Munster, IN, 46321

(219) 922-3811 ext. 207

Humane Society of Hobart

2054 E. State Road 130, Hobart, IN, 46342

(219) 942-0103

Kankakee County Animal Control

1270 Stanford Dr., Kankakee, IL, 60901

(815) 937-2949

Kitties For Keeps Rescue

8717 Ridgeland Ave, Oak Lawn, IL, 60453

(708) 887-8337

Lakeshore PAWS

4611 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN, 46385

(219) 510-3119

McHenry Country Animal Control

100 N. Virginia St., Crystal Lake, IL, 60014

(815) 459-6222

Michiana Humane Society

722 Indiana Hwy 212, Michigan City, IN, 46360

(219) 872-4499 ext. 105

Orphans of the Storm

2200 Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods, IL, 60015

(847) 945-0235

PAWS Chicago

1997 N. Clybourn, Chicago, IL, 60614

(773) 687-4715

Paws and Claws Chicago Rescue

1114 Judson Ave., Evanston, IL, 60202

(773) 402-9838

Peoria County Animal Protection Services

2600 NE Perry Ave, Peoria, IL, 61603

(309) 672-2440

Rover Rescue of Illinois

1512 S. Randall Rd, Geneva, IL, 60134

(630) 659-8814

South Suburban Humane Society

PetSmart 4975 Cal Sag Road, Crestwood, IL, 60443

(219) 730-7681

Spay and Stay

3060 N. Lewis Ave., Waukegan, IL, 60087

(224) 875-5667

St. Sophia’s Forgotten Felines

525 W. Roosevelt Road, Wheaton, IL, 60187

(630) 638-9048

The Anti-Cruelty Society

510 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL, 60654

(312) 735-0300

Treasured Friends Animal Rescue

711 US Hwy 41, Schererville, IN, 46375

(219) 743-7322

Tree House Humane Society

7225 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL, 60645

(773) 262-4000

Wags 2 Wishes – Plainfield, IL

23907 W Industrial Dr. N, Plainfield, IL, 60585

(815) 254-3110

Winnebago County Animal Services

4517 N. Main St., Rockford, IL, 61103

(815) 319-4127

Wright Way Rescue

5915 Lincoln Ave., Morton Grove, IL, 60053

(847) 728-5434