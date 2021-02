An awning collapse damaged several cars at an Elmwood Park gas station late Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The collapse at a Mobil Gas Station, located at 2100 N. Harlem, was likely caused by heavy snow on the roof of the awning, according to Elmwood Park police.

Police said no injuries have been reported at the scene and no one was in a vehicle at the time of the collapse. Three cars were damaged from the incident, according to officials.

