Multi-vehicle hit-and-run crash snarls Dan Ryan Expressway traffic

The crash involved at least four vehicles, according to police

By NBC Chicago Staff

Multiple lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were closed Monday afternoon after a hit-and-run crash involving at least four vehicles.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred in the inbound lanes of the highway near 87th Street just before 4:30 p.m.

Authorities found at least four units that were involved in the crash, and were forced to close the left three lanes of the expressway.

Multiple individuals suffered minor injuries in the crash and were taken to area hospitals, according to Illinois State Police.

Lanes have since reopened in the area, but traffic remains heavy, according to Total Traffic.

No further information was immediately available.

