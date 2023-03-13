Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-290 Snarls Morning Commute; Delays, Traffic Expected

A multi-vehicle crash in the outbound lanes of Interstate 290 is causing delays and traffic backups for the Monday morning commute on both the inbound and outbound sides of the Eisenhower Expressway, traffic reports show.

According to the Illinois State Police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred early Monday in the outbound lanes of I-290 near 9th Avenue. According to reports, at least one car hit and partially went over the center median.

Delays and drive times on both the inbound and the outbound lanes are increasing due to the accident, with the earlier traffic reports showing upwards of a 90 minute drive time on the outbound I-290. Inbound lanes are reporting delays as well, as onlookers passing the crash are snarling traffic.

According to the Illinois State Police, no life-threatening injuries were reported and all lanes remain open.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

A separate accident in Northwest Indiana on Interstate 65 has also caused delays for the Monday morning commute, the Indiana State Police says.

According to Sgt. Glenn Fifeld with the ISP, all southbound lanes on I-65 near Roselawn remain closed after at least two crashes, including one involving rolled tanker.

"Avoid the area, and seek alternative routes for the next several hours,' a tweet from Fifield read.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.