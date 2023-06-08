Multi-vehicle crash in Englewood leaves 3 boys, woman injured

A woman and three children were hospitalized after they were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Englewood on the South Side.

About 5 p.m., three vehicles were traveling near the intersection at Marquette Road and Lafayette Avenue when they crashed, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A 13-year-old boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said.

Two other boys, 6 and 9, were taken to the same hospital, where they were in fair condition.

A woman, 37, was transported in fair condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, fire officials said.

Two other people involved in the crash refused medical treatment.

Chicago police did not immediately respond to a request for details.