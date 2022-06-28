Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Northbound Tri-State Tollway, Police Say

All lanes of the northbound Tri-State Tollway are currently blocked after a crash involving multiple vehicles on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred near mile post 25 in suburban Western Springs at approximately 4:23 p.m. Tuesday.

All lanes on the northbound side of the roadway remain closed at this time, and traffic is being diverted off the highway at Exit 23, according to Total Traffic.

One person was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to state police, but no other information on additional victims was immediately available.

We will have more details on this story as it develops.