Eastbound I-80/94 to remain closed for ‘several hours' following multi-vehicle crash in NW Indiana

A portion of Interstate 80/94 in Northwest Indiana was shut down for a crash involving multiple vehicles on Thursday afternoon and was expected to remain shut down for several hours, authorities said.

As of 2:03 p.m., Indiana State Police troopers were working a multi-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Calumet Avenue, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said in a post on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

I-80/94 EB at Calumet Ave. Troopers are working a multi-vehicle crash. Seek alternative routes. This will be blocked for an extended amount of time. More info will follow when available @WBBM1059Traffic @cbschicago @WGNNews @WGNtraffic @MikePTraffic @fox32news @nbcchicago… pic.twitter.com/iQPZpTbEP7 — Sgt. Glen Fifield (@ISPLowell2) April 4, 2024

As of 2:45 p.m., Google Maps showed massive back-ups stretching approximately 10 miles to the I-80/294 junction in Hazel Crest. Delays of around 3 hours and 8 minutes were reported.

The Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest office said that the eastbound lanes were expected to remain closed for "several hours."

‼️⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT - I-94 EB in Lake County ⚠️‼️



**** UPDATE - EB I-94 is expected to be closed for several hours. Seek alternate routes. There are significant delays westbound as well. *** — INDOT Northwest (@INDOTNorthwest) April 4, 2024

Footage from a traffic camera at the Illinois-Indiana state line showed traffic in the eastbound lanes at a standstill. Meanwhile, traffic was being diverted off the interstate and onto Calumet Avenue, as seen in footage from a separate traffic camera.

Drivers were encouraged to seek alternative routes.

Check back for updates on this developing story.