traffic

Eastbound I-80/94 to remain closed for ‘several hours' following multi-vehicle crash in NW Indiana

Drivers were encouraged to seek alternative routes following a crash on Interstate 80/94 in Hammond, Indiana.

By Matt Stefanski

A portion of Interstate 80/94 in Northwest Indiana was shut down for a crash involving multiple vehicles on Thursday afternoon and was expected to remain shut down for several hours, authorities said.

As of 2:03 p.m., Indiana State Police troopers were working a multi-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Calumet Avenue, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said in a post on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

As of 2:45 p.m., Google Maps showed massive back-ups stretching approximately 10 miles to the I-80/294 junction in Hazel Crest. Delays of around 3 hours and 8 minutes were reported.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest office said that the eastbound lanes were expected to remain closed for "several hours."

Footage from a traffic camera at the Illinois-Indiana state line showed traffic in the eastbound lanes at a standstill. Meanwhile, traffic was being diverted off the interstate and onto Calumet Avenue, as seen in footage from a separate traffic camera.

Local

bedford park 3 mins ago

Public health officials confirm measles exposure late last month at suburban Walmart

solar eclipse 2 hours ago

What if it's cloudy during the 2024 solar eclipse? Here's what to expect

Drivers were encouraged to seek alternative routes.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

traffic
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us