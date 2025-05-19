DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes on DuSable Lake Shore Drive; traffic expected

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Bryn Mawr and Hollywood, just before the northbound curve

Northbound lanes on DuSable Lake Shore Drive were closed and traffic was backed up during the Monday morning rush hour commute after a serious multi-vehicle crash, NBC 5 traffic reporter Kye Martin said.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Bryn Mawr and Hollywood, just before the northbound curve, Martin said.

Injuries were reported, Martin said, with an active investigation underway. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were injured, or the extent of their injuries.

Traffic was being forced off at Bryn Mawr, Traffic Net reported. Martin recommended drivers exit at Foster.

This is a developing news story that will be updated as more details become available.

