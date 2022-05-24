Interstate 294

Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-294 Near Willow Road Closes SB Lanes; 1 Critically Hurt

A multi-vehicle crash at Interstate 294 near Willow Road left at least one person with life-threatening injuries and closed southbound lanes of the roadway as Illinois State Troopers investigated during the morning rush hour Tuesday.

According to officials, just after 6 a.m. a multi-vehicle crash occurred at milemarker 46.75, sending one person to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was passing by the scene on the right shoulder, but was later being diverted off at Willow Road as all southbound lanes of the interstate were ultimately closed.

Drivers seeking alternate routes were urged to exit at southbound Lake Cook Road or take the northbound exit for Touhy. River Road and Milwaukee are considered surface street alternates, according to NBC 5 Traffic Reporter Kye Martin.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

