A multi-vehicle crash left two drivers dead and a passenger in critical condition Sunday morning in the Austin neighborhood, Chicago police said.

According to authorities, officers received a call of a violent crash that had occurred at the intersection of Central Avenue and Augusta Boulevard just after 2 a.m.

Those officers had previously seen a sedan traveling at a high rate of speed, and it was determined that another sedan, which had been driving eastbound on Augusta, had gone through a red light and crashed into it.

One of those vehicles also struck the front end of a minivan before both sedans ended up in the front yards of nearby residences, according to Chicago police.

The 36-year-old driver of the sedan that had disregarded the red light was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Chicago police. A woman who was riding in that vehicle was hospitalized in critical condition with multiple injuries.

The 22-year-old driver of the second vehicle was also pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, police said.

The driver of the minivan refused medical treatment at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.