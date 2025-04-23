Authorities in suburban West Chicago say a multi-vehicle crash sent a semi-truck careening into a warehouse Wednesday.

According to the West Chicago Fire Department, the collision involved at least two vehicles, with the semi skidding across a field and striking the side of the warehouse.

The semi then briefly caught fire, with smoke damage visible both on the truck and on the side of the building in images captured by NBC Sky 5.

The West Chicago Fire Department said no injuries were reported in the crash, and will provide more updates this afternoon.

Total Traffic reports Powis Road is closed in both directions between Hawthorn Lane and Arthur Drive during crash clean-up.