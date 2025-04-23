DuPage County

Multi-vehicle collision sends semi careening into warehouse, authorities say

The crash occurred in suburban West Chicago, officials said

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities in suburban West Chicago say a multi-vehicle crash sent a semi-truck careening into a warehouse Wednesday.

According to the West Chicago Fire Department, the collision involved at least two vehicles, with the semi skidding across a field and striking the side of the warehouse.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The semi then briefly caught fire, with smoke damage visible both on the truck and on the side of the building in images captured by NBC Sky 5.

The West Chicago Fire Department said no injuries were reported in the crash, and will provide more updates this afternoon.

Total Traffic reports Powis Road is closed in both directions between Hawthorn Lane and Arthur Drive during crash clean-up.

Top Digital Stories - Wednesday

Food & Drink 1 hour ago

Rumored Starbucks summer menu includes returning fan favorite

Steve McMichael 2 hours ago

Steve ‘Mongo' McMichael being moved to hospice care, spokesperson says

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

DuPage County
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us