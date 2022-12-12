Multi-Vehicle Accident Snarls Traffic on Veterans' Memorial Tollway

Several lanes remain closed after a crash involving multiple semi-trucks on the Veterans Memorial Tollway on Monday afternoon.

According to officials, several lanes on the southbound side of the highway are blocked after the crash, which appeared to involve at least two semi-trucks and another vehicle, which slammed into the rear of one of the trucks.

Traffic remains heavily-congested on the southbound side of the highway between Internationale Parkway and 127th Street, according to Total Traffic.

Ramps on both the northbound and southbound Stevenson Expressway were closed for a time, but have since reopened, Total Traffic reports.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries related to the crash, and an investigation remains underway at the scene.