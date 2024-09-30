Metra

Mulitple Metra lines face “unknown” delays due to signal and train control problems

The length of the delays weren’t known

By Sun-Times/ NBC Chicago

Multiple Metra lines faced “unknown” delays Monday morning due to a string of signal and train control problems.

The Union Pacific Northwest, Milwaukee North, North Central Service and Heritage Corridor lines were all impacted by signal and train control problems, Metra announced on X, formally known as Twitter.

The Milwaukee District West line was delayed due to mechanical failure, according to Metra.

The length of the delays weren’t known.

NBC 5 traffic reporter Kye Martin encouraged riders to check the Metra website and the Ventra app for updates.

