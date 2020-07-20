Frank Lloyd Wright

Moving Day Tuesday for Suburban Frank Lloyd Wright Cottage

The building was designed in 1913

Tuesday is moving day for a Frank Lloyd Wright cottage built in suburban Glencoe.

The legendary architect designed the building for his attorney back in 1913.

In 2019, it was feared the cottage would be demolished, but the new owners donated the home to the Glencoe Historical Society.    

The village reminds any onlookers who want to see the home loaded on dollies and moved down the street to wear masks and social distance.

Once the structure is moved to a park near Green Bay Road, it will be used a museum.

