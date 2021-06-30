Movies in the Parks

‘Movies in the Parks' Schedule Released: Here's the Lineup

<b>Prospect Park Summer Movies</b>

Chicago's Movies in the Parks will start projecting films next week, with officials releasing the full schedule Wednesday.

The events feature in-person movies in Chicago parks, as part of the city's Night Out in the Parks series, which brings arts and cultural affairs to residents.

Starting July 6, Movies in the Parks will show films at dusk or around 8:30 p.m. throughout the week at various parks through Sept. 14.

See the full movie lineup

Based on guidance health guidance, Chicago officials said people should continue to wear masks while in crowds at city parks during movie events, despite COVID-19 vaccination status.

Parties are also asked to sit at least six feet apart from other groups, per coronavirus mitigation standards.

